ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 27th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

NYSE:ARR opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

