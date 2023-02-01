Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($86.45) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.78) to GBX 6,000 ($74.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.93) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,395.83 ($66.64).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.6 %

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,314 ($65.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,939.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,556 ($68.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,970.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,606.30.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.