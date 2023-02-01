ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 825 ($10.19) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.24) to GBX 1,180 ($14.57) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.15) to GBX 730 ($9.02) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $996.11.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOMY opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ASOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.