Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) were up 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
