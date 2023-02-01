Atom Investors LP Invests $437,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.