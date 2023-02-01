Atom Investors LP Invests $437,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust
In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IRT opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Further Reading
