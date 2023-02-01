Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.17% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.