Atom Investors LP Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atom Investors LP boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

