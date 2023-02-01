Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

