AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Shares Up 5%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

