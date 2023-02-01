Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading 148.5% Higher

Shares of Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating) traded up 148.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.23). 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.49).

Avesoro Resources Stock Up 148.5 %

The company has a market cap of £81.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31.

About Avesoro Resources

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

