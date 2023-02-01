Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 743,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

