Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.51

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 112231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $630.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

