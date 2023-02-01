Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0391 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $157.31 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.65 or 0.06922904 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00085734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025313 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

