Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 498,386 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Stock Down 2.7 %

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,556. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

