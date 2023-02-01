BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 2.3%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 9,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 24,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
BeWhere Trading Down 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$18.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Further Reading
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.