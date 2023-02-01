BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 2.3%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 9,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 24,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

BeWhere Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$18.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.

About BeWhere

(Get Rating)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.