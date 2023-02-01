BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.15.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 36.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

