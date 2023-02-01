Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $282.14 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $282.14 million and $7.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.11 or 0.00069722 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00194340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.