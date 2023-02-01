Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.67 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $5.67 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00200628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

