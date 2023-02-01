Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. 2,452,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,072. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock worth $171,315,596. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

