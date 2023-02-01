Blankinship & Foster LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 463,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.78.

