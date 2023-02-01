BlueArk (BRK) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.37 million and $525,847.95 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,006.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00568631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00182661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00058060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099994 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $598,220.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

