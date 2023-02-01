BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.48. 21,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 32,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKHY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.