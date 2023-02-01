Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 237,417 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 285,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 126.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 438.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 146,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 119,047 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.22. The stock had a trading volume of 155,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.00 and its 200 day moving average is $282.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

