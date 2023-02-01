Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78,474 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 45,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,844. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $540.46. The company has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.