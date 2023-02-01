Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $37.11 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,957,924 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 5,693,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,807,828. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

