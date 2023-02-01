Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 100,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $71,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. 1,566,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

