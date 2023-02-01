Boston Family Office LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

