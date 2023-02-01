Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 338.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

UFPI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. 29,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Industries Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

