Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 2.1% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.05. 32,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,899. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.