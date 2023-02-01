Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.
Brinker International Stock Performance
Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.26. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brinker International by 468.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 106.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
