Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 828 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.66. 239,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $365.25 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

