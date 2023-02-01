Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $18.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,627.76. 102,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,314. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,499.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,534.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

