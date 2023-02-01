Broadleaf Partners LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Toro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Toro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.