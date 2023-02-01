Brokers Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $11.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.53. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.77 per share.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 3.1 %

CFR opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average is $137.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

