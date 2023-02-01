Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after buying an additional 128,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,582,000 after acquiring an additional 285,949 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

