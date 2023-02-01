Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.
