Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 202.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 86.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 176.7% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 182.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $158.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -321.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

