C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

C-Com Satellite Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$55.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Featured Stories

