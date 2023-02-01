Canada Goose (GOOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

