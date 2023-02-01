CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.38

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $458,303.50 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,736.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00426988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00749490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00094307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00575303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00182822 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

