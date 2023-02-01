Capital Financial Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.5% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in BlackRock by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 48,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $757.98. 24,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $830.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

