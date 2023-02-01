CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) vs. Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Critical Survey

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $951.37 million 2.21 -$150,000.00 ($1.16) -15.22 Auddia $110,000.00 150.24 -$14.01 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

89.4% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 3.76% 20.56% 10.74% Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CarGurus and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 4 8 0 2.67 Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $22.79, indicating a potential upside of 29.13%. Auddia has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Auddia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Auddia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

