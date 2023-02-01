CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.04 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 73.17%. On average, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

