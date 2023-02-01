Ceera Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

