Ceera Investments LLC Sells 125 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $125.73 and a one year high of $165.37.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

