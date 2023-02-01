Ceera Investments LLC Sells 732 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ceera Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.0% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 294,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,977. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.