Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 658,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.