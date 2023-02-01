CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.89

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$121.89 and last traded at C$119.96, with a volume of 323143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB.A. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.57.

CGI Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

