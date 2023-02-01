Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $410.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.45.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $384.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $621.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

