Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 537,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,125. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

